Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,591 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 721,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

