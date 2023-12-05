Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,981 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Sprout Social worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,113,000 after buying an additional 348,637 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

