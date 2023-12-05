Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 33,695 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of WesBanco worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $19,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 58.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 494,936 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $3,245,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.89.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

