Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 64,584 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,584 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.41% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PMT. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

