Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Nelnet worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.81. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

