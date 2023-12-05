Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Schneider National worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,028,000 after buying an additional 273,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after buying an additional 227,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schneider National by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

