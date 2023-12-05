Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Orion worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Orion by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Orion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Orion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Orion by 2,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Orion by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Orion Price Performance

Orion stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.32%.

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.