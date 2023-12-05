Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of First Merchants worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.5 %

FRME stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.11.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.