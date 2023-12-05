Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Encore Capital Group worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

ECPG opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.