Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Spirit Airlines worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 4.1 %

SAVE opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.