Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $204.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $248.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.55.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

