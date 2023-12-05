Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Apogee Enterprises worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

