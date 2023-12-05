Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Marqeta worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $38,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth $74,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

