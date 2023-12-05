Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.11 Million Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Callon Petroleum worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,615,000 after purchasing an additional 484,733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.53. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

