Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.25 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of PacWest Bancorp worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $894.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

