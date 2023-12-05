Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.30 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Astec Industries worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,051,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Astec Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.37 million, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.39. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

