Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of TowneBank worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

TOWN stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

