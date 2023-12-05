Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.60 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Huron Consulting Group worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 921,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 514.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 82,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after buying an additional 376,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $113.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.