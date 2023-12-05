Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.84 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Freshpet worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,098,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,015,000 after buying an additional 775,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,691,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,959,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Freshpet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,344,000 after buying an additional 458,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.11. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.