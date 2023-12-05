Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.11 Million Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535,972 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.59% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

CCO opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

