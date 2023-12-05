Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.21 Million Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of MillerKnoll worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLKN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

