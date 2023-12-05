Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.31 Million Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of SMART Global worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $887.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

