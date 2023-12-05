Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.38 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.52% of MFA Financial worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1,376.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,900 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFA. Raymond James dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

MFA stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.01.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -368.41%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

