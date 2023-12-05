Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.41 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Nordstrom worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.