Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.66 Million Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of ScanSource worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 108.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ScanSource by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $881.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James reduced their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $76,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

