Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.74 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Northwest Natural worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

