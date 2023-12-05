Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.09 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of News worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 138.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in News by 924.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

