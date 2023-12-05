Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Eastern Bankshares worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 51.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 74,807 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 91,334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1,022.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,015,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.14%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

