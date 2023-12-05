Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Gates Industrial worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GTES opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.