Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Veracyte worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veracyte by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 48.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 65.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $10,440,000.

Shares of VCYT opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

