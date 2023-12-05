Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,668,032 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of ADT worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ADT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,613 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $661,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ADT by 288.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 414,308 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 307,651 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other news, EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ADT opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 1.63. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

