Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Strategic Education worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.1 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.