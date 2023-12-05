Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,657 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 234,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 2.4 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

