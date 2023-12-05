Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 147,431 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.91% of Steelcase worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Steelcase by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

