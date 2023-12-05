Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,972 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Sabre worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

