Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 289,758 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,758 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Privia Health Group worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,927,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.