Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,331 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Cohu worth $17,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,357,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 277,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohu by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cohu

About Cohu

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.