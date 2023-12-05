Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,181 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Tripadvisor worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,817 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,642 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.