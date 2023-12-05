Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,888 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,542,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,588,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,366 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,932,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

