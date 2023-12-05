Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Under Armour worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

