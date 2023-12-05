Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Sonic Automotive worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.79. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently -85.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

