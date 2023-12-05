Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,445 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Oxford Industries worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OXM opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.