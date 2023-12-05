Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Tennant worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE TNC opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. Tennant has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $89.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.