Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,644 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Beazer Homes USA worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $870.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

