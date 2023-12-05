Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,023 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of DigitalOcean worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.33, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,969 shares of company stock worth $5,822,400. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

