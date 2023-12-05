Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 450,966 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 450,966 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 6.77% of Cooper-Standard worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 163,711 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 510,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 52.1% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 132,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 66.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 143,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 54.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 107,492 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $314.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.85. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

