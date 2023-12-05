Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Amdocs worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

