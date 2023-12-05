Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,466 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Par Pacific worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $113,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARR opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PARR. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

