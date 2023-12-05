Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 668,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,244,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

