Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 14,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,176,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

